Explosion at fireworks market in Mexico kills at least 29 (photo)

Mexico State governor Eruviel Ávila Villegas said that the explosion of fireworks at the market in Tultepec town killed 29 people. 26 of them died at the scene and three others - in the hospital. Life reported.

According to the latest data, 72 people received various injuries. About 2,000 people could be on the market at the time of the explosion. It destroyed about 290 out of 300 stores.

The market is one of the most famous fireworks outlets in Mexico. It, reportedly, becomes most popular in December, before the celebration of Christmas and New Year.

As RIA Novosti noted, the explosion occurred in one store, but then products of other salesmen also detonated. Fireworks flew in all directions, reaching the parking lot.