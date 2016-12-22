6 people injured in gas cylinder explosion in Osh region

A gas cylinder exploded today in one of the housed in Mady village, Osh region at 00.30 a.m. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to it, as a result, 6 people were injured:

A man, 1985, 20 percent of the body is burned;

A woman, 1988, (his wife), 50-52 percent of the body is burned;

A girl, 2006, (daughter), 7-8 percent of the body is burned;

A girl, 2006, (daughter), 4-6 percent of the body is burned;

A girl, 2009 (daughter), feet, hands, ears are burned;

A man, 1954 (relative), received burns of 7-8 percent of the body.

Causes of the incident are being investigated.