Toktogul HPS breakdown, one unit stopped

Cable line of Toktogul hydroelectric power station (HPS) failed to function, one unit was stopped. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency .

It is noted that the breakdown occurred on the night of December 15 to December 16. It occurred on the cable line, which already broke down on December 23, 2015. Currently, the second hydraulic unit is stopped.

A year ago, Russian experts eliminated the breakdown. According to available information, they also arrived at HPS this time.

The management of Electric Stations JSC and the National Energy Holding do not comment on the situation.