What IMF thinks of state debt, inflation and GDP in Kyrgyzstan
ARCHIVE
22/12/16 11:24  

13 people detained in Turkey over killing of Russian ambassador
21/12/16 11:14, Bishkek – 24.kg news agency, by Anton LYMAR

Thirteen people were arrested in the Turkish provinces of Ankara, Izmir and Aydin on suspicion of involvement in the murder of the Russian Ambassador Andrey Karlov in Ankara. NTV reported with reference to the police.

Earlier, Turkish media reported on 6 detained relatives of the ambassador's killer. It is reported that some of the detainees are involved in the organization of the opposition Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, who is accuses of coup attempt in July.

An armed attack on the Russian Ambassador to Turkey took place in Ankara on Monday at the opening of the exhibition. The criminal fired several shots at Andrey Karlov's back, wounds turned out to be fatal. 

The killer, a police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas, entered the exhibition hall in a business suit, having shown his staff pass. As a result of a police operation, the assailant was killed. The Russian Foreign Ministry called the incident a terrorist attack. 

URL: http://www.eng.24.kg/community/168967-news24.html
