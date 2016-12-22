Power engineers voice causes of breakdown at Toktogul HPS

Electric stations OJSC confirmed the information that on December 15, there was an unscheduled withdrawal of the unit No 2 with capacity of 300 MW from operation due to damage of its auxiliary equipment.

Currently, the character of damage on 500 kV cable line is being determined. Toktogul HPS staff, including management of the company, specialists in cable equipment from Russia and the State Technical Inspection commission are working at the scene.

There are no restrictions in the supply of electricity, water-energy mode of all HPPs is in force at the time. Currently, the total capacity of all the hydropower plants and the HPP is sufficient to cover domestic consumption.

The company assures that all state agencies were promptly informed about the accident.

The breakdown occurred on the night of December 16. Cable line, which broke down on December 23 in 2015, is damaged. Currently, the second hydraulic unit is stopped.