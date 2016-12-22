| Vacancy | Buisnes-partners | Site HELP | Kyrgyzstan | About Us | Our Services |
Kubat Rakhimov: It\'s time to forget pretty EEU pictures, come down to earth and work SDPK: who needs enemies with friends like these?
INCIDENTS



SECTION NEWS
22/12/16 11:24  

Explosion at Kolomenskaya metro station in Moscow. Casualties reported (photo, video)
21/12/16 12:08  

Power engineers voice causes of breakdown at Toktogul HPS
21/12/16 11:14  

13 people detained in Turkey over killing of Russian ambassador
21/12/16 09:23  

Toktogul HPS breakdown, one unit stopped
21/12/16 07:51  

6 people injured in gas cylinder explosion in Osh region
21/12/16 07:01  

Explosion at fireworks market in Mexico kills at least 29 (photo)
19/12/16 08:49  

Il-18 plane with military on board crashes in Yakutia
17/12/16 10:09  

5 points earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan

 
17/12/16 07:08  

Miner spends under rubble more than 11 hours in Kyrgyzstan
17/12/16 06:20  

Two bodies identified at Tash-Kumyr mine
15/12/16 11:38  

Two children die of carbon monoxide poisoning in Bazar-Korgon district 
11/12/16 14:19  

More than 25 people killed in explosion near building of church in Cairo

Power engineers voice causes of breakdown at Toktogul HPS
21/12/16 12:08, Bishkek – 24.kg news agency, by Julia KOSTENKO

Electric stations OJSC confirmed the information that on December 15, there was an unscheduled withdrawal of the unit No 2 with capacity of 300 MW from operation due to damage of its auxiliary equipment.

Currently, the character of damage on 500 kV cable line is being determined. Toktogul HPS staff, including management of the company, specialists in cable equipment from Russia and the State Technical Inspection commission are working at the scene.

There are no restrictions in the supply of electricity, water-energy mode of all HPPs is in force at the time. Currently, the total capacity of all the hydropower plants and the HPP is sufficient to cover domestic consumption.

The company assures that all state agencies were promptly informed about the accident.

The breakdown occurred on the night of December 16. Cable line, which broke down on December 23 in 2015, is damaged. Currently, the second hydraulic unit is stopped. 

URL: http://www.eng.24.kg/economics/170240-news24.html
printable version
        Íðàâèòñÿ  

