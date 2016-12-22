Explosion at Kolomenskaya metro station in Moscow. Casualties reported (photo, video)

At least seven people were injured in gas cylinder explosion in the south entrance hall of Kolomenskaya metro station in Moscow. Life reported.

As noted, four people were hospitalized, other three were rendered assistance at the scene.

The explosion at Kolomenskaya metro station occurred this morning. The emergency services are working at the scene.

According to preliminary version, the gas cylinder exploded during welding. Passageway is being repaired, and passengers had not been passed through.