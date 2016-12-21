Kazakhstan conducts large-scale special operation to neutralize extremists

National Security Committee of Kazakhstan holds a special operation to neutralize the cells of Al Takfir wal-Hijra religious-extremist organization in the country. Press service of the committee reports.

It is noted that the operational activities are carried out simultaneously in Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau regions and Almaty city.

At least 16 people were detained and taken to the territorial bodies of NSC on suspicion of inciting religious hatred and participation in the banned organization.

Members of the organization promote principle of the so-called accusation of unbelief or Takfir, on which the ideology of Al-Qaeda, Islamic State and other terrorist groups is built.

Followers of Al Takfir wal-Hijra approve the actions of terrorists in Syria and Iraq, deny the secular form of government and the constitutional laws of the country.

This organization is recognized as terrorist by the US, Russia, China, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and the European Union.