Uzbekistan releases two Kyrgyz citizens detained in neighboring republic

Representatives of Uzbekistan handed over the Kyrgyz side two citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who were previously detained by border unit of the neighboring state. Their health is satisfactory. Press service of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the service, the Uzbek side assured that the third Kyrgyzstani, who lost the way and turned out to be in the territory of Uzbekistan, will be handed over to the Kyrgyz side after obtaining identity documents of a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Recall, three Kyrgyz citizens were detained in Uzbekistan on December 11, 2016. According to them, they have lost their way due to thick fog and drove into the territory of the neighboring country.