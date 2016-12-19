| Vacancy | Buisnes-partners | Site HELP | Kyrgyzstan | About Us | Our Services |
RSS
SDPK: who needs enemies with friends like these? What IMF thinks of state debt, inflation and GDP in Kyrgyzstan
RUS|Old version
Moscow time 17:04
site search
TODAY NEWS:  
Homepage
Finances
Power
EEU
Health
Election
Politics
Parliament
Economics
Society
Crossroads
Bishkek-24
Crime
Incidents
Business-info
Sports
Glance
Personas
Culture
Central Asia
C I S
ARCHIVE
««
«
December 2016
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 

POWER
Parliament of miracles or professional worthlessness championship
More...
POWER
Cholpon Dzhakupova: I am inconvenient deputy, but Parliament did not put pressure on me
More...
ECONOMICS
Fifth wheel of Transport Ministry, or how official may deprive Kyrgyzstan of new roads
More...
SOCIETY
“I\'m flying back to Syria.” SMS of Vadim Arsentiev before trip to Aleppo
More...
SOCIETY
There are drugs, but no control
More...
EEU
Figures and facts: results of Kyrgyzstan\\\\\\\'s accession to EEU
More...
POWER
President of Kyrgyzstan sums up 2016 results 
More...
ECONOMICS
Debts of Kyrgyzstan: all roads lead to China
More...
FINANCES
Head of National Bank about discount rate, dollar and gold bars
More...
SOCIETY
Case of Azimzhan Askarov: causes and consequences
More...
ECONOMICS
Roads.kg. Made by China (photo)
More...
SOCIETY
Extremists of Kyrgyzstan and their habitats
More...
POWER
Parliamentarism.kg: brief history of collective irresponsibility
More...
CROSSROADS A [-] ðàçìåð òåêñòà [+] A



SECTION NEWS
19/12/16 11:20  

Early dissolution of Parliament. Expert opinions
06/12/16 10:07  

Week without Parliament: what are MPs doing?
15/09/16 08:21  

Car accidents. How to cope with the situation?
14/07/16 12:07  

The youth. Lost generation?
04/07/16 08:51  

Doctors. Unvalued labor?

16/06/16 07:57  

Kyrgyzstan - Kazakhstan: best frenemies

03/06/16 11:11  

Doctors beaten up. How to punish offenders?
19/05/16 11:07  

What is terrorism?
11/04/16 11:56  

Man’s best friends: shoot to kill
15/03/16 08:03  

New Kurultai- old problems
01/03/16 07:51  

EEU and crisis: every man for himself or staying afloat together?

 
25/02/16 12:38  

Academic degrees. For the sake of prestige and salary?

Early dissolution of Parliament. Expert opinions
19/12/16 11:20, Bishkek – 24.kg news agency, by Darya PODOLSKAYA

After the 2016 referendum, which supported the amendments to the Constitution, there was raised a question of legitimacy of the 6th convocation of the Parliament. People in the halls of power started talking that it "lives out its' days" and it can be dissolved in the near future, scheduling early elections. 24.kg news agency decided to ask experts and MPs whether there will be a dissolution of Parliament.

alt
Cholpon Dzhakupova, MP from Bir Bol faction:

- Rumors about the dissolution are spread everywhere. Question is when that will happen: before or after the presidential election?

As the preliminary results of the voting for deputies of local councils had shown, the Social Democratic Party's position is very precarious, and the president's rating had dropped. 

The referendum showed fragmentation of society, not consolidation, as it was expected. 16 percent against, and plus those, who spoiled ballots, is a huge figure. It is also not in favor of the current government.

It is extremely risky to hold elections now because neither the Social Democrats nor the president get the expected support. And what for? This Parliament is fully controlled by the head of state. Can it be more obedient? 

But when the new president comes, then he will be able to dissolve this convocation in order his party to win a majority in the elections. If the next, of course, will not be a social democrat. So talks about the early dissolution of the sixth convocation are not groundless.

alt
Tamerlan Ibraimov, a political scientist: 

 - The dissolution of Parliament is possible. Changes to the Constitution concerned also the authority of the branches of power, which in itself is a logical reason for the early elections. However, judging by all indications, the current authorities, likely, will not risk and try to change the composition of the Parliament, which they are largely satisfied with. Early elections to the Parliament will be only in the case, if the incumbent president and the parliament lose mutual understanding on the key issues of the organization of power before the presidential election in fall 2017. 

Election is always a risk. For example, the composition of the Parliament will not satisfy the President, or will turn out to be so that the oligarchic interests of the deputies will much more prevail over the public. That is, generally speaking, the early elections - is the risk of increased instability.

alt
Emil Juraev, a professor of political science: 

- The dissolution of Parliament is quite possible. For example, we hotly discussed the decision of Cholpon Dzhakupova to resign as deputy on January 1, 2017. And one of her arguments - she swore as a deputy on 2010 Constitution. Consequently, after the adoption of the amendments not only she, but all the people's representatives are in fact illegitimate, because the powers of the Parliament and the government had changed. Although both the President and the Speaker say that the convocation will work till the end of its term. But it is more correct to dissolve it within the legal framework. 

On the other hand, it may be perceived negatively as by the ruling party so by other political organizations. And the results of the local elections showed how the prestige and influence of the Social Democrats have fallen, and it has no such a support, which it had in 2011-2012. On the basis of it, it is now extremely disadvantageous to dissolve the Parliament. 

alt
Zaynidin Kurmanov, professor, political analyst:

- There are prerequisites for the dissolution. If only because the president will, unlikely, want to leave Parliament for the time when he steps out of big politics, whose members will delve into his past and actively use the collected compromising material on him. When Almazbek Atambaev resigns, then the Parliament will turn out to be dominated by out-of-control Omurbek Tekebayev, who will not abandon attempts to continue a campaign against the head of state.

Moreover, if to arrange early parliamentary elections, it can be used to remove from the political arena potentially strong presidential candidates, who will make all efforts to get into the new convocation of the Parliament. Thus, they just will not have the money for the presidential race. 

The dissolution is, of course, unprofitable for parties that gained a minority of votes in the elections in 2015, because they have a minimum if not zero chance to get into the highest legislative body again. As for the Social Democratic Party, the elections to the local councils have shown - the party does enjoy support of the population. Its rating is catastrophically low.

Therefore, the dissolution is the beneficial to the "heads", but not to those who are in parliament now.

The more the authorities insist that Parliament works till 2020, the stronger the belief, that the days of these deputies are numbered.

alt
Asel Koduranova, head of Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Structure of Parliament:

- I see no reason to dissolve Parliament. The President made it clear at a meeting with reporters that the convocation would work till the end of its term. Regarding the talks that we are illegitimate after the referendum, so sorry, this is completely untrue. 

Show me where it is specified in the amendment that the powers of deputies are dramatically increased or cut down?

The amendments relate only to the president and the prime minister. And then, the version of the Basic Law has not changed completely. Therefore, it is unfounded to say that we are not legitimate. 

alt
Azamat Tynaev, an expert:

- It's difficult for me to give a coherent answer, because I am not much well versed in the intricacies of the legal procedure on scheduling early parliamentary elections.

But taking the political situation into account, I think that the dissolution of the Parliament is currently unlikely. There are not much formal reasons for the termination of powers of the Parliament. And they all are quite exotic in our conditions. 

The voluntary decision on dissolution? MPs are unlikely to make such a move, even having received a direct order from the president. Corporate solidarity will enable them to safely ignore such an instruction. And the mandates were too expensive for them.

Parliament can be dissolved in case of insuperable contradictions with the government. Then the president will have a choice - either to support the Parliament or to send Cabinet to resign, or take the side of the Prime Minister and appoint early parliamentary elections. 

But it is difficult to imagine what a conflict should happen in order the showdown between the Parliament and the government to reach such an extreme stage.

The third variant is the most impractical - if three fractions three times in a row fail to create a ruling coalition with a ready-made solution on the program, structure and composition of the government formed by them. All of these assumptions are based on the real situation in Parliament, where a consensus on any matter, except for the issue of the termination of work of the 6th convocation, will be always found in any case. 

And it is written nowhere that the current Parliament loses authority in case of adoption of the amended Constitution at the referendum. It is important for deputies to hold out until April, as there will be even less legal possibilities to dissolve Parliament six months before the next presidential election.

My personal opinion - let it work. Not because I like it, but just because the next convocation may be even worse.

URL: http://www.eng.24.kg/perekrestok/183384-news24.html
printable version
        Íðàâèòñÿ  

RELATED MATERIALS


Exchange rate from 21 December
National Bank of Kyrgyz Republic
USD 69.353
EUR 72.0231
RUB 1.1223
KZT 0.2072
UZS 0.0216
Weighted average exchange rate of som on December 21
USD 69.3900


Weather forecast
23.12.2016
  night day
Bishkek
-13...-6 -5...-2
Talas
-8...-5 -1...+2
Jalal-Abad
-8...-3 -5...+2
Osh
-5...-3 -5...0
Batken
-7...-1 -2...+3
Naryn
-21...-15 -14...-8
Cholpon-Ata
-13...-9 -10...-2


GLANCE
Official.kg: road making can’t bring glory to anybody
CROSSROADS
Early dissolution of Parliament. Expert opinions
More...
QUOTES

«I am ready to exchange my mandate into the right to become a monopolist (in the production of alcohol - Note of 24.kg.) and produce high quality products».
MP Dastan Bekeshev at a meeting of the Parliament, December 21, 2016.  

«We have to decide: either we completely prohibit lottery activities, or allow the state to indulge in a state lottery a little».
Deputy Akylbek Zhaparov at a meeting of the parliament committee, December 20, 2016.
DIGEST

Kyrgyzstan Relaxes Registration Rules After Outcry «EurasiaNet»
More...

Nazarbaev Approves Big Prisoner Amnesty in Kazakhstan «Radio Free Europe»
More...

Soviet Uranium Mines Still Have Deadly Impact in Kyrgyzstan «The Diplomat»
More...

Kyrgyzstan boosts power of prime minister in referendum vote «DW»
More...

Afghanistan and Turkmenistan open first rail connection «BBC NEWS»
More...

Kyrgyzstan: Opposition Hit With Telecoms Scandal «EurasiaNet»
More...

Atambayev Targets Political Opposition with Corruption Allegations «The Diplomat»
More...

Kyrgyz president\'s party keeps grip on government amid constitution dispute «Reuters»
More...

Central Asia Heartened By Trump\'s Russia-Friendly Views «EurasiaNet»
More...

China passes law to ensure films \'serve the people and socialism\' «The Guardian»
More...
counters
ßíäåêñ.Ìåòðèêà
© "24.kg" News Agency. All rights reserved. All information on this web-site is intended for personal use only and is not a subject to be copied and/or transmitted in any other form other than in reference to the "24.kg" News Agency.