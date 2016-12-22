New director of State Architecture and Construction Agency appointed in Kyrgyzstan

Bakytbek Abdiev was appointed the director of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Municipal Services. Information support department of the government's executive office reported.

According to it, he replaced Turdubek Mambetov. The corresponding decree was signed the day before by the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

Note, Bakytbek Abdiev was born in 1972, he graduated from Architecture Faculty of KASI.

He worked as an architect in the town of Kara-Kul, and then in the Osh city architecture department. Since 2001 he had been the chief architect of the city of Osh.

For two years he has worked as district architect at Bishkekglavarkhitektura, then became head of the department of architecture and urban planning of Issyk-Kul region.

Since 2013 - the head of Bishkekglavarhitektura.