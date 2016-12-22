New chairman of Kyrgyztelecom JSC appointed 

The Board of Directors has appointed Nurlan Madaminov acting Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyztelecom JSC. The company informed.

Nurlan Madaminov headed the subsidiary of JSC - Sergek.

The former head of the company Emil Eshenaliev was dismissed in connection with the criminal case on the fact of illegal signing of contracts by Kyrgyztelecom for the purchase of an Internet access channel.

It has been found out that the chairman of the board Emil Eshenaliev concluded obviously unprofitable contracts on the basis of unilateral demands of foreign companies to increase the cost of the provided Internet access service.