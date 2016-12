The fighter from Kyrgyzstan Nemat Abdrashidov won the Cup of self-proclaimed head of the Donetsk People's Republic, held yesterday, the Russian media reported.

According to it, in the final battle Kyrgyzstani, according to the unanimous decision of the judges, won the fighter from Brazil Ramos Adilson by TKO.

The tournament was attended by athletes from Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Brazil, and Donetsk People's Republic.