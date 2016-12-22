Kyrgyzstan approves accession of India to SCO

The President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev has approved the ratification of the Memorandum of Commitment of India for obtaining the status of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member. Information Policy Department of the President reported.

Parliament ratified the document on December 14.

"Memorandum shall enter into force 30 days from the date of receipt by the SCO Secretariat the last written notification of the completion by the members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and India the internal procedures necessary for its entry into force. The Memorandum provides for the rights and obligations of India, the percentage of general average contribution. There will be no increase in contribution of the Kyrgyz Republic," statement said.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization consists of Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan have applied for joining the SCO. Two more states - Iran and Mongolia - have observer status, Belarus and Sri Lanka - the status of dialogue partners.