Kyrgyzstan increases legal liability for handing over prohibited items to prisoners

President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev has approved tougher penalties for handing over prohibited items to prisoners and persons under investigation. Information Policy Department of the President reported.

President signed amendments to the Administrative Responsibility Code and the law on the assignment of military ranks, class ranks and special class ranks and special ranks.

The amendments to the Code increase the legal liability for handing over prohibited items to persons kept in prisons and detention centers, and result in compliance with the norms of legislation in connection with withdrawal of the penal system from the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Justice.

The law was adopted by the Parliament on November 16, 2016 and shall come into force ten days after its official publication.