President of Kyrgyzstan leaves for India

President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev went to India with official visit.

During the visit from December 18 to December 21, the head of state will meet with his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee and the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

Earlier, in July 2015, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kyrgyzstan within a tour to the Central Asian republics. He met with senior officials of the country, opened a telemedicine center. It was the first visit of the Prime Minister of India to Kyrgyzstan for 20 years.

The visit resulted in signing of a number of bilateral documents, including an agreement on cooperation in the military field. The document provides for military-technical cooperation, including the provision of material resources and services, bilateral projects on military equipment.

In addition, it was supposed to develop the cooperation of the state enterprises of the defense industry in various fields, exchange technology, render technical assistance, co-production and exports to third countries.

Kyrgyzstan is one of the first countries which supported India's membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. On the eve of the visit of Almazbek Atambayev, deputies of the Parliament ratified a memorandum of India and Pakistan's accession to the SCO.

In addition, Kyrgyzstan and India signed a number of bilateral agreements: