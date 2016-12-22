Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan to check construction of schools, fish farming and investments in Issyk-Kul region

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan will pay one-day working visit to Issyk-Kul region. Information Support Department of the government's executive office reported.

Sooronbay Jeenbekov will participate in the opening of a sports hall in Kara-Shara village, get acquainted with construction of a school in the village of Kara-Koo, visit the fish farm in the village of Ak-Olon, get acquainted with the projects on attracting investments in the form of agricultural machinery.

In Jeti-Oguz district, he will attend the opening of a secondary school in the village of Zhon-Bulak and get acquainted with the construction of a school in the village of Kyzyl-Suu. He also plans to visit Bars-s municipal enterprise in the village of Barskoon, which provides support to farmers, and Ak-Zhalga JSC, the main activity of which is production of dairy products.