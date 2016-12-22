Kyrgyzstan has more than hundred international TV channels in addition to Russian

Today, the issue of Russian retransmitted TV channels was raised at the parliamentary hearings on amendments to mass media law.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Ainura Temirbekova noted that there are more than a hundred international TV channels in Kyrgyzstan except for Russian.

"Initiated amendments concern the broadcasting as a whole. And there is no mention of the Russian TV channels. It is about a person who intends to establish media in Kyrgyzstan," she said.

"We have satellite, cable, terrestrial and internet broadcasting. There is a huge number of TV channels everywhere, and the viewer decides what to watch. We have no such facts when Russian TV channels have come and set up a branch here. They are simply retransmitted," Ainura Temirbekova added.

Media expert Begaim Usenova noted that today is not entirely appropriate to discuss the question of rebroadcasting. "But it is also necessary to hold parliamentary hearings on radio and television," she said.