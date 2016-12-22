Almazbek Atambayev: I am looking forward to further strengthening of Kyrgyz-Indian relations

"I expect further strengthening of the Kyrgyz-Indian friendship and the development of our relations," the head of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev said today during an official meeting with the President of India Pranab Mukherjee and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presidential palace "Rashtrapati Bhavan."

Almazbek Atambayev said that India - a huge country with a population of over a billion people, but now the relations between the two countries are not at the level where it should be. He expressed hope that this visit would strengthen the Kyrgyz-Indian relations and improve cooperation between the two countries.