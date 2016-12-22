Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan condemns murder of Andrey Karlov

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan issued a statement in connection with the murder of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Turkey Andrey Karlov.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic strongly condemns dark-minded and perfidious murder of the Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov, committed in Ankara on December 19 and considers this crime as a terrorist act against the official representative of a foreign state," statement said.

"What happened, along with a series of other terrorist attacks, clearly shows the urgent need to unite and deepen our joint efforts to combat international terrorism. We hope that all those involved in the crime will be identified and brought to strict liability," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.