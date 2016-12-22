Arzybek Kozhoshev: Kyrgyz liberal legislation and protection of investments – one of best in CIS

Our liberal legislation and protection of investments - one of the best in the CIS, Minister of Economy of the KR Arzybek Kozhoshev said today to 24.kg news agency.

"The figures in 2015 are insignificant, the trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and India is only $23.9 million. The state visit, which began today, will give a powerful impetus to bring the relationship to a new level," he said.

According to Arzybek Kozhoshev, India - one of the economic powers that today shows strong growth of GDP and is among the top ten developing countries.

"According to recent reports, India is even ahead of China, and we hope that the platform in the form of a business forum, scheduled for tomorrow, will give India an opportunity to create new investment projects in Kyrgyzstan," the head of the Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic said.

Recall, President Almazbek Atambayev has arrived on a state visit to India. It is noted that within the visit he has met with the head of India Pranab Mukherjee and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kyrgyz President will also participate in the Kyrgyz-Indian business forum.