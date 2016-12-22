Almazbek Atambayev lays wreath at Mahatma Gandhi memorial
20/12/16 11:27, Bishkek – 24.kg news agency, by Anastasia MOKRENKO
The President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev took part in the wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi today within his state visit to India. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.
After laying a wreath, Almazbek Atambayev scattered flower petals on the marble slab of the memorial and signed the book of honorable guests.