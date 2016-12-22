Heads of Kyrgyzstan and India sign number of documents

Following the meeting of the President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev and the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, the sides signed a number of bilateral documents:

- Memorandum of Understanding between the two governments on cooperation in tourism;

- Memorandum of Cooperation in youth policy between the State Agency for Youth Affairs, Sports and Physical Education at the government of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of India;

- Agreement on cooperation in agriculture, food processing and reclamation of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare of India;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Kyrgyz military lyceum named after the Hero of the Soviet Union Major General Daiyr Asanov and the National Cadet Corps of the Republic of India;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Diplomatic Academy under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan and the Institute of Foreign Relations of the Republic of India;

- Memorandum of Understanding between Prasar Bharati and KTRK on cooperation in the field of broadcasting and exchange of audiovisual products.

The parties also initialed a bilateral investment treaty between the governments of Kyrgyzstan and India.

Recall, the President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev pays state visit to India.