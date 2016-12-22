Almazbek Atambayev plans to create Kyrgyz-Indian Development Fund

"I instructed to consider the creation of the Kyrgyz-Indian fund, like the Kyrgyz-Russian one, to support entrepreneurs from India," the President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev said today during a meeting with the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

According to the President of Kyrgyzstan, both countries adhere to such values ​ as human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

Almazbek Atambayev stressed that today it is necessary to activate the relations between the two countries in the economic field.

"We will discuss this topic with entrepreneurs tomorrow at the business forum. It is necessary to radically increase the trade turnover between the two countries, but logistical issues should be resolved," head of state said.

Recall, the head of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev is on a state visit in the Republic of India.