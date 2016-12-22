Kyrgyzstan abstains on UN resolution, which recognizes Russia occupier

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution, according to which Russia is recognized state-occupier and the Crimea and Sevastopol - temporarily occupied territories. Kyrgyzstan again refrained from voting, the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the United Nations posted on its Twitter account.

As noted, the resolution was supported by 70 countries. Other 26 voted "against": Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, China, India, Iran and others. And 77 countries abstained, including Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

In early November, Ukraine submitted to the UN a draft resolution on human rights in the Crimea. Co-authors of the document were 38 countries, including the US, UK and France.

The resolution condemned human rights abuses in the Crimea, including the Crimean Tatars and the Ukrainians. The document calls on Russia to "immediately cancel" the decision on the recognition of the Majlis of the Crimean Tatar people as an extremist organization.

Earlier, Russia's representative to the UN said that the document is "biased and prejudiced."

Russia annexed Crimea after a referendum in March 2014. Ukraine and the international community don't recognize the election results. The US and EU due to the reunification of the Crimea with Russia imposed sanctions against several Russian companies and officials.