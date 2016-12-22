Almazbek Atambayev admires Indian IT technologies 

"Kyrgyzstan has a lot to learn from India, for example, in the sphere of IT technologies. IT specialists all over the world know Bangalore - IT capital of India and the city of contrasts," the President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev said today during a meeting with the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

The head of the Kyrgyz Republic noted that two peoples are united by a long history. "It is not a coincidence that the Kyrgyz people have a hero Manas, and the same hero in India is also named Manas (stress on the first A)," Almazbek Atambayev said.

Kyrgyz President noted that his generation remembers how they watched in cinemas only films about the Communist Party and Indian movies about love.

According to the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, he still remembers the love songs by Raj Kapoor.

Recall, the head of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev is on a state visit in the Republic of India.