Today, both sides presented books to each other in the course of the meeting of the President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev with the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in Hyderabad Palace.

Almazbek Atambayev handed the first copies of the epics "Manas", "Semetei" and "Seytek" in Hindi. Narendra Modi presented the first copy of "The Colours of Life" collection of poetry in the Kyrgyz language.

Recall, the head of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev pays state visit to the Republic of India.