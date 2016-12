"We are grateful to the Indian side that presented us Babatron radiotherapy machine for the treatment of cancer," the President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev tanked the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting in Hyderabad Palace.

According to the head of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Kyrgyz people appreciate it and wish India evenness, peace and prosperity.

Recall, the head of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev pays state visit to the Republic of India.