Narendra Modi: Almazbek Atambayev has laid stable foundation of democracy in Kyrgyzstan

"This is a great merit of Almazbek Atambayev, who has laid a stable foundation of democracy in Kyrgyzstan," the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi said at a meeting with the President of Kyrgyzstan.

"We have discussed issues related to the safety of our young people from the harmful influence of radicalism and terrorism, and agree to work together in the fight for the common good," Narendra Modi said.

The Prime Minister of India considers Kyrgyzstan as valued partner in stabilization of Central Asia and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) - as a platform to work in this direction.

Recall, the head of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev pays state visit to India.