Kyrgyz-Indian Biomedical Research Center completes second stage of work

Kyrgyzstan and India marked successful completion of the second phase of work of the laboratory at Suek pass and testing in November and December 2016. This is said in a joint statement of the countries on partnership, solidarity and the development of multifaceted cooperation.

Official Delhi praised the support of Bishkek, provided by the Kyrgyz-Indian Mountain Biomedical Research Center. Both countries agreed to continue scientific work and to expand the scope of research.

"President Almazbek Atambayev highly appreciated the assistance of the Indian side in the creation of a telemedicine network in Kyrgyzstan and its expansion in the country's regions. The sides expressed satisfaction with the interaction in the sphere of health care, noted close relationship between private hospitals, including regular visits of doctors from private hospitals of India to Kyrgyzstan," statement said.

It is noted that Kyrgyzstan remains a popular destination for Indian students getting medical education.

The joint statement was adopted after the talks between the President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev and the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.