President of Kyrgyzstan expresses condolences over tragedy in Berlin  

The President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev expressed condolences to the President of Germany Joachim Gauck in connection with the tragedy in Berlin. Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

"Please accept my sincere condolences over the crime, committed against civilians at Breitscheidplatz," condolence message says.

"I ask you to convey the deep sympathy and support to the families of the victims and wishes of a speedy recovery to the injured," telegram of the President says.

Recall, in December 19, 2016 evening, a lorry crashed into a crowd of people - visitors of the Christmas market in Berlin (Germany). As a result, 12 people were killed and 48 were injured.