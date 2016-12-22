DMK not exclude nomination of Omurbek Tekebayev for president

Democratic Movement of Kyrgyzstan (DMK) doesn't exclude the nomination of Omurbek Tekebayev for president, the head of the association Tursunbek Akun said to 24.kg news agency today.

Former Ombudsman said it is his personal assumption, and the decision would be made by DMK Congress.

"Nominee for the top post will be voiced by members of DMK on our Congress. I don't know who will be our candidate. It is likely that Omurbek Tekebayev, or maybe someone from representatives of DMK," Tursunbek Akun said.

He added that the race hasn't officially started, but now we shall choose the candidate and DMK intends to participate in the presidential campaign.

DMK is the oldest political organization in Kyrgyzstan. This year it celebrated its 25th anniversary. In recent years, the movement has not practically functioned, but activated in 2016.