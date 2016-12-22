Almazbek Atambayev tells of his dream in India

"My task is the businessmen, working in Kyrgyzstan, not to depend on the government and the president," the head of the Kyrgyz Republic Almazbek Atambayev said today at the business forum, held in the framework of his state visit to India.

According to the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, he went through it when his enterprises had been seized through the courts, and raiding.

"I took the post of the prime minister twice - in 2008 and 2010, had been in opposition for many years, I have survived several assassination attempts, and was in prison. I was charged with a crime, the penalty for which - 25 years. I was a businessman, and went into politics for a reason. I opened Forum company in 1989. Our country was a part of the Soviet Union then, and it has happened so that I became a rich man for a few years. I sold books in Moscow," Almazbek Atambayev told the Indian businessmen.

The head of the Kyrgyz Republic added that people who came to power feared businessmen.

"Someone was jailed, someone survived ... All these years long I dreamed of time when a Kyrgyz businessman would feel like a man, and not those who are checked as by officials so by the security forces, who are demanded bribes. The man, about whom people say that he feeds our country, thanks to whom Kyrgyzstan exists," Almazbek Atambayev said.

The President Almazbek Atambayev has arrived in India with a state visit on December 18. Within its framework, the head of Kyrgyzstan met with the head of India Pranab Mukherjee and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.