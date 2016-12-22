Over 400,000 soms spent on development on Tax Code in Kyrgyzstan

The need for the new Tax Code appeared in Kyrgyzstan to adapt the document to the norms of the Eurasian Economic Union. The expert Aizhan Satybekova announced today at a press conference in 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the Ministry of Economy has announced a tender for purchase of services on development of the document and more than 400,000 soms were allocated from the state budget. Initially, it was planned to adapt the code to EEU rules, but as a result a half of the text was changed.

"There is no comparative table on the website of the government. What rules were changed, what articles were introduced? It must be shown. Developers carried out the adaptation of the Code, but went further," Aizhan Satybekova said.