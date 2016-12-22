Iranian president to visit Kyrgyzstan on December 22

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani will pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan, the department of information policy of the Kyrgyz president reported.

It is noted that during the visit, Hassan Rouhani and Almazbek Atambayev will discuss wide range of issues related to state and prospects of further cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Iran. The heads of state will exchange views on topical issues of international and regional agenda.

After the negotiations, there will be made a statement for the press and signing of joint documents.

Within the framework of the official visit, Hassan Rouhani will meet with the Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov and participate in opening of a business forum.