MFA vs. OSCE. "Pish" in protest SDPK: who needs enemies with friends like these?
22/12/16 12:14  

Complete replacement of cable at Toktogul HPS to start in spring 2017 
22/12/16 11:54  

Kyrgyzstan has no plans to export electricity because of Toktogul HPS breakdown
22/12/16 09:44  

State Material Reserves Fund repeatedly sells contaminated flour
22/12/16 09:05  

MPs propose to toughen punishment for bride kidnapping
22/12/16 07:54  

Electricity tariffs for non-commercial objects, helping state, should be social
22/12/16 07:38  

Toktogul HPS breakdown to result in energy consumption limitations till January 10
21/12/16 14:05  

Almazbek Atambayev recommends Indian businessmen to work in Kyrgyzstan under law
21/12/16 12:08  

Iranian president to visit Kyrgyzstan on December 22
21/12/16 10:15  

Over 400,000 soms spent on development on Tax Code in Kyrgyzstan
21/12/16 09:45  

Almazbek Atambayev tells of his dream in India
21/12/16 08:01  

DMK not exclude nomination of Omurbek Tekebayev for president
21/12/16 06:24  

President of Kyrgyzstan expresses condolences over tragedy in Berlin

 

Iranian president to visit Kyrgyzstan on December 22
21/12/16 12:08, Bishkek – 24.kg news agency, by Darya PODOLSKAYA

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani will pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan, the department of information policy of the Kyrgyz president reported.

It is noted that during the visit, Hassan Rouhani and Almazbek Atambayev will discuss wide range of issues related to state and prospects of further cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Iran. The heads of state will exchange views on topical issues of international and regional agenda.

After the negotiations, there will be made a statement for the press and signing of joint documents.

Within the framework of the official visit, Hassan Rouhani will meet with the Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov and participate in opening of a business forum.

