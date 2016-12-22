Almazbek Atambayev recommends Indian businessmen to work in Kyrgyzstan under law

"If you want to engage in activities in Kyrgyzstan, then observe laws," President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev recommended the Indian business community today at the business forum.

"No one will be able to extort a bribe from you. And if they extort - tell any journalist and the extortionist will immediately go to jail. It is necessary to work honestly, and this is the norm in Kyrgyzstan," Almazbek Atambayev said.

"Those who believe that the market in Kyrgyzstan is only 6 million, and our neighbors have 30 million, there is no currency conversion, and no matter how much he earned, he will not be able to take it out of the country," the President said.

"We are in EEU. If you come to Kyrgyz market, there will be no fees for you. Kyrgyz goods are duty-free in the Customs Union. That is, produce goods and services in Kyrgyzstan, and you will have a duty-free market of 700 million people, the strongest protection and the lowest taxes," the head of the Kyrgyz Republic said.

"The number of inspectors in Kyrgyzstan will decrease in 2017. I myself will become a businessman in 10 months. I'll help you. I feel that I should do it. Many investors thought about investing in Kyrgyzstan, so I will say: today billionaires come to me and say that had to listen to me," Almazbek Atambayev stressed.

President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev arrived with a state visit to India on December 18. Within its framework, he met with the head of India Pranab Mukherjee and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.