Toktogul HPS breakdown to result in energy consumption limitations till January 10

Deputies intend to invite power engineers to the plenary session to discuss the breakdown at Toktogul HEP. The member of the Social Democratic Party faction Ryskeldi Mombekov made such a proposal.

According to him, last year the head of the National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev said that if Parliament ratifies the agreement on the modernization of hydropower plants, there will be no problems.

"However, the breakdown occurred and the information about it was kept secret for six days. People are not interested in volume of the reservoir. The tariff is not changed because of it. They are interested in what is happening at the power station," Ryskeldi Mombekov said.

The deputy has information that electricity limitations would be introduced until January 10. In this regard, the deputies offered to invite power engineers at 2.00 p.m.

An unscheduled withdrawal of the unit No 2 with capacity of 300 MW from operation due to damage of its auxiliary equipment occurred at Toktogul HPS on December 15.

Currently, the character of damage on 500 kV cable line is being determined. Toktogul HPS staff, including management of the company, specialists in cable equipment from Russia and the State Technical Inspection commission are working at the scene.

It should be noted that the heads of the power companies assured that the available capacity is enough not to introduce restrictions.