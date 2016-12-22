Electricity tariffs for non-commercial objects, helping state, should be social

Hundreds of non-commercial facilities pay for electricity at an increased rate, the deputy Natalia Nikitenko (Ata Meken) said today at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to her, the story of children's home "Meerim Bulagy", for which the rate was increased three times, was made public. It is in Tyup district of Issyk-Kul region.

"There are a lot of such organizations: nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, children's homes. There is no clear plan from the government. We need to encourage organizations that help vulnerable people. However, they are not provided any benefits," Natalia Nikitenko said.

MP proposed to check tariffs paid by all non-profit organizations that help the state. After that, the tariff should be transformed into the social one.