MPs propose to toughen punishment for bride kidnapping

The deputies of the Parliament considered the draft of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Aynuru Altybaeva noted that initially the project had an omission - bride kidnapping was punished by a fine.

However, according to her, this is unacceptable. The initiators took into account her correction and toughened the punishment. Now, bride kidnapping is punishable by imprisonment and a fine.

If the deputies vote for it, the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Code of Offences, the Criminal Procedure Code, Penal Code, the Law On amnesty basics and procedure of its application will come into force from January 1, 2019.