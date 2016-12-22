State Material Reserves Fund repeatedly sells contaminated flour

Deputy of Parliament Jyrgalbek Turuskulov today showed conclusion of a lab, which says that the presented by the State Material Reserves Fund flour samples contained living pests, fragments thereof, and waste products.

A video, where the Commission again revealed violations, was demonstrated at a session of the Parliament.

According to the MP, the central warehouse, where flour from Kara-Balta was brought, has no necessary conditions for its storage. 600 tons of flour had become unfit for use. Product is contaminated by potato bacillus and is to be disposed.

Earlier, the issue was raised in Parliament, having revealed the fact of sale of the contaminated product by the officials.

Despite the scandal, the State Material Reserves Fund has once again started to sell the flour, where the pests were found.

Zhyrgylbek Turuskulov told today that according to the documents, 4,000 tons of flour have already been delivered to the warehouse.

Many prisons, nursing homes, lyceums are provided with this flour. Part of it was sold on the market. The bags had not tags. "The flour was taken in presence of witnesses and send for testing. Pests were found there," Jyrgalbek Turuskulov said.