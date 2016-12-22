Kyrgyzstan has no plans to export electricity because of Toktogul HPS breakdown

In connection with a breakdown at Toktogul hydroelectric power station, power engineers were invited to Parliament for a report and explanations.

Deputy Iskender Kadyrkulov asked power engineers how they covered the power shortage of 300 MW.

The head of the National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev told that operating regime for the energy system had been worked out.

If necessary, the capacity of the heating and power station of Bishkek will be increased.

"We expect that consumption will increase up to 59 million kilowatt-hours due to cold weather. It is possible to cope on our own with one non-working unit. The issue of import is not considered," he said.

The breakdown occurred on the night of December 16. Cable line, which broke down on December 23 in 2015, was damaged. Currently, the second hydraulic unit is stopped.