Complete replacement of cable at Toktogul HPS to start in spring 2017 

Electric Stations OJSC reached an agreement with Korean company on cable supply for the Toktogul hydroelectric power station. But cable hasn't been produced yet, the head of National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev said today at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, the country got a loan of $350 million for the rehabilitation of Toktogul hydroelectric power station. This amount includes cable replacement, which breaks down for two years in a row. Work will be performed in several stages.

"We agreed with the Korean company on cable production. However, equipment is specific, 9 months are needed for its production. Work on its replacement will begin in spring," Aibek Kaliev assured.

The breakdown at the hydroelectric power station occurred on the night of December 16. The cable line, which broke down on December 23 in 2015, failed. Currently, the second hydraulic unit is stopped.