What IMF thinks of state debt, inflation and GDP in Kyrgyzstan Kubat Rakhimov: It\'s time to forget pretty EEU pictures, come down to earth and work
ARVI quarantine continues in Issyk-Kul region
19/12/16 14:37, Bishkek – 24.kg news agency, by Tatyana KUDRYAVTSEVA

Two schools and two kindergartens are closed in Issyk-Kul region due to Acute Respiratory Viral Infection outbreak. The press service of the plenipotentiary representative of the government in the region informed 24.kg news agency.

It is noted that 16 preschool and school institutions were closed last week. As of today, the situation has stabilized. One school in Ton and Issyk-Kul districts, and one kindergarten in Jeti-Oguz and Ak-Suu districts are still closed.

Note, quarantine in the schools of the capital was introduced in early December. This helped to stop the epidemic. However, after it, the outbreak was recorded in the regions of the republic.

