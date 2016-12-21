ARVI and influenza incidence stabilizes in Kyrgyzstan

The epidemiological situation on the incidence of Acute Respiratory Viral Infection and influenza is stable in the country, the Ministry of Health Care reported.

According to it, as of December 19, there is marked 1.7 times reduction in the incidence. If on December 12 there have been recorded 8,735 people, seeking medical help with symptoms of ARVI and the flu, then on December 19 - 5,021.

Reduction in the incidence is observed in Bishkek, Osh and in all regions of the country.

School attendance also stabilized. Only 4 schools (one - in Jalal-Abad and one in Talas region, two -in Issyk-Kul region) are still closed for quarantine.

At present, the epidemic situation is under control, daily monitoring of disease among the population is carried out. Sanitary-educational prevention work is ongoing.