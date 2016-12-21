TB found in more than 300 children for 9 months in Kyrgyzstan

At least 4,420 newly diagnosed TB cases, 312 of them - in children, were registered for 9 months of 2016 in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health Care reported with reference to the National Tuberculosis Center.

According to it, today, the Bishkek city TB hospital hosted information and educational event for patients undergoing tuberculosis treatment.

According to the deputy chief doctor for the medical work of the institution Tamara Bayalieva, the hospital annually treats thousands of patients. In 85 percent of cases their recovery is delayed because of self-willed interruption of treatment and widespread multi- drug resistance of tuberculosis.

"Tuberculosis is curable if to follow the treatment regimen and the right way of life," Tamara Bayalieva said.